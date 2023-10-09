State-Funded Studies Play Key Role in Federal Agency’s Decision to not List Plains Spotted Skunk as an Endangered Species

(AUSTIN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has determined that the plains spotted skunk, which is found across Texas and 10 other states, is not warranted for listing as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

During the last decade, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (CPA) played a lead role in gathering up-to-date, accurate information about the species in Texas. From 2014 to 2023, CPA-funded researchers at Angelo State University, Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Austin addressed critical knowledge gaps including plains spotted skunk distribution, spatial ecology, occupancy and habitat associations in Texas. This research, combined with efforts in other states, provided the latest scientific information needed by FWS to accurately evaluate the current status of this species.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision not to list the plains spotted skunk exemplifies the importance of a state-coordinated approach to species research and proactive conservation,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This is a win for private landowners, agriculture, forestry and the Texas economy as a whole. Going forward, it’s important to continue this collaboration so future decisions, which could have tremendous and far-reaching impacts on the Texas economy, can be based on accurate science.”

FWS was petitioned in 2011 to list the plains spotted skunk as an endangered or threatened species under the ESA. Based on the best available data at the time, FWS believed the species was at risk of extinction due to rangewide habitat loss and degradation. FWS identified a suite of potential causes of the species’ decline, including urbanization, agricultural and silvicultural practices, and pesticides.

CPA’s Natural Resources program funds research at state universities to inform ESA decisions and help communities and stakeholders develop voluntary conservation programs. These programs allow Texas to protect its natural resources while avoiding needless restrictions on economic growth.

The agency is committed to developing science-based solutions to ESA challenges, while maintaining the highest standards of ethics, accountability, transparency and professionalism.