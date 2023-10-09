10th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, November 4, 2023 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 10th annual Houston AfriFEST – an anniversary edition of the Festival of African Arts, Culture, and Entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Christian University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.

Houston AfriFEST is an annual festival that has grown immensely over the years and draws thousands of guests from all over greater Houston. It is Houston’s largest festival that serves as a melting pot for the diverse cultures that span the continent of Africa. The festival typically features countries from west, east, north and south Africa.

The 2023 Houston AfriFEST will feature traditional and contemporary African dance, music, art, and entertainment by performers from several African countries. Participating countries’ groups will have an elaborate exhibition of their national arts, crafts and historical artifacts. There will be a ‘kids’ zone’ featuring the yearly African Safari and will have educational and fun activities for children of all ages. Some of the best merchant African arts and crafts vendors in the community will sell African art and other items. Festival attendees can partake in authentic, tasty, exotic dishes from continental African food vendors.

Admission to the 2023 AfriFEST is FREE for kids (12 years and below), students, seniors (60 years and above) and veterans; the tickets are $5 pre-sale online for the general public. Tickets are on sale at https://afrifest2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information please visit www.namchouston.org/afrifest

on Facebook, @namchouston on Facebook, or @namchouston on Instagram or call 713 568 9450 or

email: info@namchouston.org or afrifest@namchouston.org.

President: Yemi Koyejo

Nigerian-American Multicultural Council (NAMC)

8226 Furlong Lane,

Houston, TX 77071 Email: info@namchouston.org Website: www.namchouston.org

Nigerian-American Multicultural Council (NAMC) Receives Mid-America Arts Alliance Grant

The Nigerian-American Multicultural Council (NAMC) announces that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization grant. This award will support Houston AfriFEST, which is being held at Houston Christian University on November 4, 2023.

Founded in 2011, NAMC’s mission is to build a unified, vibrant, and empowered community of Nigerians and Americans that: Promotes excellence in career and business; Expands horizons through education, mentorship, and civic engagement; and shares the richness of Nigerian and African arts and culture.

NAMC focuses on four core areas: professional development, mentorship, cultural enrichment, and civic engagement. NAMC hosts events through the year including Houston AfriFEST, which shares a multitude of cultures within Africa with thousands in the Houston community, and Career Discovery for High School Students, which exposes students to a wide range of careers. NAMC is a Houston based non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization and is proud of its work to strengthen the contribution of Nigerian-Americans in society.

Funding for NAMC’s Mid-America Arts Alliance grant is drawn from generous underwriting by the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation’s oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond. We are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services.

For more information about NAMC, visit us online at www.namchouston.org.

For more information about Mid-America Arts Alliance, visit them online at www.maaa.org.