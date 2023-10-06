The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency: 13th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon 

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, along with Luncheon Co-Chairs Beth and Cynthia Wolff are hosting the 13th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Omni Hotel Houston.

Emcee ABC13’s Gina Gaston will welcome guests along with girls and women who participate in The Women’s Fund’s Health Education classes to a fun-filled afternoon featuring a musical performance by Tremble Choir of Houston and Partnerschools as well as a silent auction curated by Auction Co-Chairs Megan Butler and Clara Orlean.

The silent auction will feature luxury and unique packages for self-care, wine lovers, fabulous designer bags, fun for the entire family with tickets to Astros and Texans games, an ultimate dining experience and so much more. The Women’s Fund supporters can also indulge in a baubles and bubbles champagne raffle for a chance to win a dazzling piece of jewelry from Tego Jewelers.

Honorary Chair Joanne King Herring along with Honorary Vice Chairs Jane Page Crump, Amanda and Claire Lundquist, Carol LaMarche, and Gaby and Maya Graubart, welcomes Houston Attorney, Entrepreneur and Fitness Guru Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell as the luncheon’s keynote speaker.

Girls will enjoy “Balloon Pop Surprise Bags” and all guests can enjoy the shopping extravaganza featuring several unique vendors including:

Anna Irion

Colores Collective

David Peck

Debra Linse Altelier

Dena Lyons LLC

Haute & Cool Chocolates

Hide and Chic

Kelly Kathleen Designs

Kendra Scott

Milla and Ella

My London Flat

Roki Design

Tutucute Smooke

Urban Rocks

The Village Bakery

Zein

Prior to the luncheon, all guests are invited to participate in the “What’s Next For Me?” educational program for teens and young girls. Moderated by Wanda Mott, MD, the educational program will promote a healthy discussion on exploring trades, careers, and passions with a panel of experts in their fields to answer questions and give advice.

During the luncheon, The Women’s Fund will recognize Stephanie and Katie Tsuru as the recipients of the Sue Trammell Whitfield Award for Resiliency for their involvement in strengthening the health and wellness of Houston-area women and adolescent girls through volunteerism, leadership, and philanthropy. The Women’s Fund will also honor Terri Earles, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC with The John P. McGovern Foundation “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” Award for her dedication to providing exemplary and compassionate service in the field of adolescent girls’ and women’s health and wellness.

Sponsors and supporters helping women and girls advocate for their health at the 13th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon include John P. McGovern Foundation, SheSpace, Beth Wolff Realtors, Jackie Macha and Brian Faulkner, Martha Walton, Agility Bank, Monica Fulton, Houston Methodist, Meghan and Jerry Hughes, Jr. and Mary Beth Robinson, McGovern Medical School – UT Health, University of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center, and The Paull Family, General Truck Body.

Special thanks to Event Advisors Philamena Baird and Stephanie von Stein Schusterman.

The Women’s Fund invites everyone to support the mission to help more adolescent girls and women lead happier, healthier and more resilient lives by purchasing a sponsorship or tickets to the Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon at Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon – Fall 2023 – The Women’s Fund (thewomensfund.org) .

For more than 44 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over publications each year at no cost.