Memorial Parkway Elementary Announces  Nelly Vaccaro as New Principal

Memorial Parkway Elementary (MPE) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nelly Vaccaro as its new principal, effective Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Ms. Vaccaro brings a wealth of experience, dedication and a passion for education to the MPE community.

With a Master of Education in Leadership of Learning from Abilene Christian University, and an illustrious career spanning over 17 years in education, Ms. Vaccaro has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and is a servant leader. Having recently served as an Assistant Principal at Shafer Elementary in Katy ISD, her extensive background and unwavering dedication to students make her a perfect fit for the MPE family.

As a highly respected educator, Ms. Vaccaro has consistently shown a strong commitment to academic excellence and the well-being of students. Her ability to build strong relationships with students, parents and staff will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the school.

Throughout her career, Ms. Vaccaro has achieved numerous milestones and accolades, including her Assistant Principal of the Year nomination, completing the Aspiring Principal Academy, and serving on the District Assistant Principal Task Force and District Discipline Committee. Her vision for education aligns seamlessly with the values and goals of MPE, ensuring a bright future for all their students.

“We are excited to welcome Nelly Vaccaro as the new principal of Memorial Parkway Elementary,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “Her experience, leadership and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly enhance the educational experience of our students and the overall success of the school,” he added.

“It is my belief and experience that all students can learn and excel at the highest levels with the appropriate support, leadership and authentic learning experiences. I am excited to learn more about Memorial Parkway this school year and many more years to come,” said Vaccaro. “I look forward to meeting and learning from each of you as I transition into this role. Together, great things will happen at Memorial Parkway Elementary,” she added.

The entire MPE community eagerly anticipates Ms. Vaccaro’s arrival and the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to the school.