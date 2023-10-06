Make-A-Wish Announces Wish Ball | Among the Stars

Organization’s Inaugural Gala Event to be Held at Post Oak Hotel in May

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana today announced the exciting news of its inaugural black-tie gala in Houston on May 3, 2024. The honorary chairs of the Wish Ball are Claudia and Brad Freels and Carly and John Whitehurst. Carly Whitehurst, the daughter of Claudia and Brad, is an elementary school teacher in Houston, and 2024 marks the 10-year anniversary of her wish to attend the Country Music Awards.

Themed “Wish Ball | Among the Stars,” the organization’s first Houston gala will celebrate 40 years of granting wishes to children across southeast Texas and Louisiana, as well as honor Montgomery County residents Kay and Tommy Austin. Tommy co-founded Make-A-Wish America in 1980, when he was instrumental in granting the wish of a young Arizona boy to become a police officer.

Held at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, the Wish Ball will highlight the more than 10,000 wishes granted by the chapter since 1984 and feature appearances by celebrity wish granters and entertainers. Deborah Duncan, of KHOU 11, will lead the evening as the emcee.

During the Wish Ball, Make-A-Wish will recognize the long-time support and wish granting generosity of its Community Partners: the Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo/Dash, Houston Rockets, and Houston Texans.

“The Wish Ball is going to be a magical evening, full of the hope and joy that wishes bring to our kids every day,” said Shelly Millwee, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. “We are grateful to Claudia, Brad, Carly, and John for chairing the gala and to Kay and Tommy for allowing us to honor their contributions to countless lives over the last four decades. We cannot wait for the beautiful mission of Make-A-Wish to be seen by the entire city.”