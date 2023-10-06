Libraries Host Trivia Challenges For Teen Read Month 

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will celebrate Teen Read Month in October, with special recognition of the county’s growing teen population and their role in establishing new library programs and services reflecting the changing literary dimensions of this population.

The rapid growth in the teen-reader population around the country is reflected in the rising number of Young Adult (YA) programs and book collections at FBCL. YA Advisory Councils are making an impact by providing a platform from which teens can actively suggest library programs and popular books and authors they would like to have included in the YA area of the library.

Teen programs at FBCL range from book clubs and college/career-preparedness programs to fun crafts and trivia competitions. Game nights and movie nights are also popular activities.

In October, in addition to the regularly-scheduled YA programs, FBCL will host special trivia/scavenger hunts, based on the legend of Anansi the Spider, at various locations throughout the library system.

In the “Spider’s Sign of the Eight” trivia challenge, teens will hunt through one of the participating libraries on the designated day in search of eight “messengers” hidden in the building. They must then try to solve the riddle that the messenger presents.

Those who complete the challenge by solving all eight riddles will receive honor and win a prize! Registration is encouraged.

The schedule of challenges is as follows:

Wednesday, October 11 , 6:00-7:30 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library , 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.

Tuesday, October 17, 5:00-6:30 pm – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy.