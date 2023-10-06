Learn About Recycling Resources At Libraries’ Online Environmental Sustainability Club

Fort Bend County Libraries’ (FBCL) “Living Sustainably Club” will meet online on Monday, October 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The topic for the month will be “Recycling Resources.”

FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs are livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice — a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.

For the October meeting, learn about recycling resources in the area, such as the Fort Bend County Recycling Center. Gain a better understanding of materials that can be accepted, where/when to go, and any fees that are involved for specific items.

Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club meets online on the third Monday of every month. Each month, different topics will focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone — from individuals to businesses — can live sustainably within a budget!

Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).