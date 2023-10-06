Sunday, November 5, 3 p.m. central, online

Cool Congregations is a program of Interfaith Power & Light, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people of faith and conscience to take bold and just action on climate change. While we can certainly take bold action as individuals, bold action is more powerful and effective when done in community, such as in a faith community. In 2024, the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites faith communities to join our first Cool Congregations cohort, where we’ll meet online monthly to learn and support each other in developing and implementing our faith communities’ action plans to respond to climate change. We will use materials from the Cool Congregations program in our cohort. This presentation will cover the Cool Congregations program and resources, and will discuss plans for the 2024 cohort of cool congregations. Faith communities interested in taking action on climate change will find this talk useful, whether they wish to participate in the cohort or not. The cohort will be open to all faith communities, and is not restricted to those in the greater Houston region. Time for interactive discussion with attendees will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-become-a-cool-congregation-tickets-732264772647 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.