Harmony Public Schools Recognized in the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll

Harmony Public Schools high schools have been recognized in the 2023 College Board’s AP School Honor Roll in every category.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on their ability to increase their school’s college-going culture, provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximize college readiness.

The following Harmony high schools received recognition:

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy: Platinum

Harmony School of Discovery: Gold

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land: Gold

Harmony School of Advancement: Silver

Harmony Science Academy – Houston: Silver

Harmony School of Ingenuity: Bronze

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for its students in the most recent graduating class; these criteria are anchored in research-based relationships between AP and college outcomes:

College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school with at least 1 of those exams being taken in 9th or 10th grade so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year

Have full-time grade-12 enrollments

Be located within the United States (including U.S. territories) or Canada

All Harmony Public School campuses also earned the AP Access Award which honors schools that encourage more low-income and underrepresented minority students to take AP courses. Research shows students who take AP courses and exams are more likely to attend college and graduate on time.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony’s Houston Districts offers 25 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in five cities, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Bryan, and Beaumont. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness.