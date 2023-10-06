Galveston to Bring in Fall Season with Outdoor Festivals, Historic Ghost Tours

The fall season brings what many consider to be the best weather of the year on Galveston Island, and with great weather comes outdoor events and festivals! For the next few months, the island’s calendar will be filled with activities to entertain and spook – from the annual Island Oktoberfest to historic ghost tours.

“Ghostly Galveston” Festivities

Date: Throughout October

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Prices vary

Info: www.visitgalveston.com

Description: The place of the deadliest storm in U.S. history, Galveston Island is a popular destination for haunted exploration. From a 112-year-old haunted hotel to Galveston’s storied harbor, cemeteries and Victorian mansions, there are numerous ghost tours to be explored throughout October – and year ‘round. The historic Grand Galvez and the Galveston Historical Foundation offer special haunted history tours throughout the month. Enjoy spooks year-round with Ghost Tours of Galveston and Texas’ only year-round haunted house, Haunted Mayfield Manor.

WALKtoberFEST

Date: Oct. 14

Time: Saturday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Galveston, TX

Admission: $30

Info: https://www.postofficedistrict.com/walktoberfest

Description: We invite all poker-playing, pub-crawling enthusiasts to come and explore Downtown Galveston. Follow your game maps to designated stops throughout the historic districts to collect your poker chips. Once you have collected all of your poker chips from the participating businesses, return to Murphy’s Pub to draw a 7 Card Stud poker hand for your chance to win the Grand Prize of a $1,500 Marchi Travel Voucher!! Additional prizes include shopping, dinners & drinks on the town.

Galveston Island Greek Festival

Date: Oct. 14-15

Time: Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th Street, Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: http://www.galvestongreekfestival.com/

Description: The Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival is set to return to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1824 Ball St. This celebration of Hellenic culture will feature Greek food, wines, beer, pastries, live entertainment, and imported merchandise, all rain or shine, on October 14 and 15, 2023. Admission is free, with donations appreciated, and all proceeds support the church.

ARToberFEST

Date: Oct. 21-22

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Postoffice Street, Galveston, TX

Admission: $5

Info: www.artoberfest.com .

Description: If you love art, then you don’t want to miss the 26th annual ARToberFEST Oct. 21-22 in downtown Galveston. This juried fine art festival features more than 100 artists, food and live music on Postoffice street amid Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District, art galleries and shops. Admission is $5 for adults with proceeds benefitting The 1894 Grand Opera House’s education and community outreach programs.

Harvest Moon Regatta

Date: Oct. 26

Time: Race begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: www.harvestmoonregatta.com/web/harvest-moon-regatta/home

Description: The Harvest Moon Regatta is an annual sailboat race offshore from Galveston, Texas to Port Aransas, Texas. Set up some chairs along the Seawall to see dozens of sailboats race along our coastline.

Island Oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 27-28

Time: Varies

Where: First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: www.islandoktoberfest.com

Description: Island Oktoberfest “oompahs” back to Galveston for its 41st year, celebrating German heritage with a full weekend of food, drinks, live performances, games and special activities. The festival takes place Oct. 27-28 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Galveston and features an expanded entertainment lineup. Admission to Oktoberfest is free and attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional German costumes.

Lone Star Motorcycle Rally

Date: Nov. 2-5

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Free

Info: www.lonestarrally.com

Description: This November, visitors to Galveston have a chance to experience the largest four-day biker rally in the country as the Lone Star Motorcycle Rally makes its way to the island Nov. 2-5. More than 500,000 motorcyclists will gather among hundreds of vendors in a celebration of the finest machines known to man. The rally will include several bike shows, live concerts and a variety of celebrity