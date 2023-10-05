UHD to Host Inaugural Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will host its Inaugural UHD Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Hermann Park Golf Course, 2155 N MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77030. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Proceeds from the golf tournament, to be held during UHD’s 2023 Homecoming Week, will benefit undergraduate students through the UHD Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. UHD boasts more than 66,000 alumni.

Registration for a team of four is $400, and individual players are $100. To register​, visit https://www.uhd.edu/alumni/Inaugural-UHD-Alumni-Homecoming-Golf-Tournament.aspx by Oct. 11. For more information, please contact alumni@uhd.edu or 713-221-8047.

