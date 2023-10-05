The Dave Fulk Playbook: 10 Proven Strategies to Motivate and Inspire Your Team

Known for his business strategy and ability to overcome obstacles and streamline processes, all while creating a direct path to results, Reputation Rhino CEO and Profectus Capital Management Partner Dave Fulk is an expert on assembling and motivating high-performing teams that get results. Dave has chosen to lead his teams remotely for years, which means he has had to inspire his team from afar, and he has been able to put together actionable strategies that any leader can apply.

When speaking at an invite-only event, which featured some of the nation’s most disruptive business owners and entrepreneurs, Dave was asked to share his techniques for engaging his staff even when the closest you get to them is a Zoom call. Even prior to COVID, Dave has managed his companies remotely in order to give himself greater freedom of time, but the pandemic prompted a flood of questions on how he is successful at remotely operating multimillion-dollar companies Now that remote work is the norm, Dave is happy to share his proven methods of motivating his team from anywhere in the world.

These are Dave’s tried-and-true go-to ways that keep his remote team operating at their highest levels without losing interest:

1. Incentivize them

Spiffs, issued daily, weekly, and monthly are Dave’s first suggestion, and they don’t have to be monetary. These can change frequently, and simply be a daily incentive to accomplish a specific task. Spiffs can be simple or elaborate, but keep in mind that elaborate spiffs will yield the best results. Incentives that are personalized to each individual and what is important to them (think weight loss, vacation, new kid, etc.), will get their attention as opposed to things that you like.

Do you want top talent? Pay them! ‘A’ quality talent and top players require top dollar, so don’t be cheap.

2. Empower them

Trust your team enough to make mistakes, rather than micromanaging and becoming the choke point in your own business. Allow someone to lead, and others to follow them, rather than being an obstacle in their way, which is the opposite of management. You should be pushing them into position to do great things.

Ask for their input and feedback, which are 2 very different things. On the front end of things, ask for their input (you’re not required to use it), but it gives them a voice in the matter. This changes the dynamic of your relationship. Feedback on the back end of things should be requested on a regular basis. At Dave’s companies, “Talk About It Tuesday” and a dedicated Suggestion channel in Slack give employees an open forum to discuss ideas.

Give them ALL of the credit and take none for yourself; as a manager or an entrepreneur, you shouldn’t need any credit.

3. Invest in them

Provide regular Training for ALL of your staff, no matter how long they’ve been with the company. Dave has invested in Disney Institute classes, which he considers to be top-notch training. Send your team to relevant seminars and conferences, in addition to finding out what they are passionate about and purchasing training for them in that subject.

Pay for their audible account or book membership, which is an extremely inexpensive way to engage them and their minds. Get each staff member a mentor who can have a long-lasting and positive impact on their lives and careers.

4. Surprise them

Inviting random guests to drop by meetings, engaging in Rap Battles, and getting a Christmas tree for an employee who loves Christmas are all ways that Dave has surprised his staff.

5. Support them

What tools or resources do they need to do their job more effectively? One of your primary responsibilities as a manager is to provide the tools and remove obstacles so that your team can do their jobs to the best of their abilities. Letting your staff know if they’re winning or losing sooner rather than later is another top priority. If you need to fire someone, it should never come as a surprise to them because you should have been providing constant feedback on their performance. Dave uses an online dashboard where he can track KPIs and metrics; everything going in the right direction appears in green, and areas of concern show up in red, so there’s no confusion about where everyone stands.you are either winning or losing

6. Appreciate them

One of the easiest things you can do is to tell them, i.e. Say thank you! Texts are free and take almost no time out of your day, but Dave also likes to buy UberEats, Dinner & a Movie, and Starbucks, as well as write handwritten thank you notes. Holding end-of-season, launch, or end-of-year parties is another way to show appreciation to those working towards your dreams.

7. Celebrate them

Dave prefers to use the site Bonus.ly, which allows staff to accumulate points that can be turned into bonuses in the form of gift cards. It also integrates with Slack so that the entire team is pinged when someone receives recognition for their small wins. Recognizing work achievements and anniversaries is another great tool. And don’t forget to recognize NON-work achievements, like having a child, buying a house, or donating their time to an organization that’s important to them. At the end of the day, your team is made up of people, and investing in them only as a function of your business is a big mistake.

8. Inspire them

Share your vision with your team, don’t keep it to yourself! Run good, productive, and positive morning meetings – something that Dave can’t stress enough. At Motivational Mondays, Dave’s morning meeting serves to motivate the team for the week; at What’s Good Wednesdays, every single staff member has 10 seconds to talk about something exciting going on in their lives. It is impossible to be in a bad mood when you’re being grateful for something, and that’s the best way to start your team’s day.

Open up, be vulnerable, and share with them – don’t be a standoffish CEO or entrepreneur with your staff.

9. Energize them

Dave loves to utilize fun and unusual tactics to get his employees excited, like his custom Morning Hype video; throwing out CRAZY goals, like when he shaved his head during a meeting; and hosting Virtual Happy Hours, where he once hired a Blackjack dealer. Whenever he can, Dave provides instant gratification. For example, spiff winners are paid instantly with Venmo.

10. Question them

Building on the Big 3 Meeting Dave initiates on Mondays, he continues with quick check-ins from Tuesday through Friday. Additionally, he encourages both himself and his team to “Inspect what you expect,” emphasizing the importance of setting and meeting realistic expectations.

And remember, as the manager, CEO, or owner of a company, own whatever happens because everything is YOUR fault. You are the leader of this team, and their performance reflects back on how well you are doing your job.

If Dave Fulk can impress just one thing on every team leader, CEO, or entrepreneur, it is this: “Employee appreciation shouldn’t be reserved for one day, but should be the DNA of your company culture! Your employees are your most precious asset!”

Don’t wait for Christmas bonuses to tell the people you work with every day how much you appreciate them.