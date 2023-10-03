 Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston to Host Annual 2023 Tapestry Gala

HOUSTON (October 3, 2023) – Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (IMGH) will celebrate dialogue, collaboration and service at its annual Tapestry Gala on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Americas – Houston.

The theme of this year’s event is “Welcoming the World” in celebration of Houston’s diversity and IMGH’s long tradition of bringing together individuals from diverse faith traditions. KUHF Radio Host Ernie Manouse will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

This year’s gala will recognize Tapestry honorees Susan and Dan Boggio and the Spirit of Respect award will be presented to Juanita and Rudy Rasmus . Event Co-chairs are Karen and Jay Harberg, and Tehmina and Dr. Faisal Masud. Honorary Chairs are Brigitte and Bashar Kalai.

Interfaith Ministries President and CEO Martin B. Cominsky and Board Chair Randall Evans invite guests and supporters to an inspiring evening celebrating the work of Interfaith Ministries. The Presenting Sponsor is Shell USA, Inc. and our Palladium Sponsor is Sysco. Platinum Sponsors are Susan and Dan Boggio, Susanne and Randall Evans, and Brigitte and Bashar Kalai. Karen and Jay Harberg and the Hilton Americas – Houston are Gold Sponsors.

Guests will be welcomed to a Mocktail Reception and an art exhibit of pieces on loan from the Islamic Arts Society and pieces created by IMGH’s refugee art program followed by a halal dinner and an inspiring program.

For more than 60 years, Interfaith Ministries has united people of diverse backgrounds to serve the Greater Houston area and manifests the strength of shared beliefs through five areas of service to the greater Houston community: Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County/Animeals; Refugee Services; Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships; Volunteer Houston and SERVE HOUSTON through the Vic Samuels Center for Volunteerism and Civic Service.

For more information about the 2023 Tapestry Gala and how to become a sponsor or purchase tickets visit imgh.org. Contact Maria Magee at mmagee@imgh.org or call 713-533-4924 for more information.

WHEN:

WHERE:

COST:

Saturday, November 4, 2023

6:30 p.m.

Hilton Americas – Houston

1600 Lamar Street

Houston, 77010

Individual Ticket: $500

VIP Ticket: $1,000

Bronze Weaver Sponsor: $5,000

Silver Weaver Sponsor: $10,000

Gold Weaver Sponsor: $15,000

Platinum Weaver Sponsor: $25,000

Titanium Weaver Sponsor: $50,000

Palladium Weaver Sponsor: $100,000

About Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston

A United Way agency, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (Interfaith Ministries) brings people of diverse faith traditions together for dialogue, collaboration and service, as a demonstration of our shared beliefs. Interfaith Ministries provides the following main services: Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County delivers more than two million meals each year to over 5,300 homebound seniors and people with disabilities across four counties; Refugee Services, in conjunction with the U.S. State Department and Episcopal Migration Ministries, resettles hundreds of refugees in Houston annually; Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships provides community services and education fostering understanding, respect and engagement among Houstonians of all faiths and no particular faith; and the Vic Samuels Center for Volunteerism and Civic Service through Volunteer Houston, which connects volunteers in transformative projects with area nonprofits and SERVE HOUSTON, which forms the leaders of tomorrow while meeting the community needs of today. For more information, visit https://www.imgh.org/.