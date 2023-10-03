IKEA continues expansion in the U.S. with a new format store in Katy, Texas 

Conshohocken, PA – [October 3, 2023] – Today, IKEA U.S. announced plans to open an IKEA Plan & order point with Pick-up in Katy, Texas in the spring of 2024. This exciting expansion and development is part of the IKEA commitment to become more accessible, convenient and affordable for the many. The Plan & order point with Pick-up is a new type of meeting point for Houston customers. It will offer home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning, plus include an IKEA pick-up point, allowing customers to pick up their purchases made online or ordered at the Plan & order point. Purchases made at IKEA Katy can also be arranged to be transported to a customer’s home or to another convenient location.

“Our commitment to expanding the IKEA experience is unwavering and Katy is a strategic next step in our journey. We believe in bringing the magic of IKEA closer to our customers to better meet their needs, both in-store and digitally, with newer, more accessible store formats,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.

IKEA Katy Plan & order point with Pick-up is the second location in the metro area, joining the large-format IKEA store in Houston, TX. IKEA Katy will be located in the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch shopping center at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite G130, in 5,500 square feet of leased space.

“By bringing IKEA closer to home, we’re making it easier than ever for everyone in Katy and the wider Houston area to access the brand they know and love—without the long drive. We’re so excited to open the IKEA Katy Plan & order point with Pick-up as a testament to our pursuit of accessibility, convenience and quality,” said Fredrik Rabe, Market Manager, IKEA U.S.

In addition to opening new Plan & order points and Pick-up locations in city centers, IKEA U.S. has made significant investments to enhance its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new IKEA Family benefits, IKEA Business Network loyalty program, lower priced shipping and delivery, Click & collect and TaskRabbit assembly services.