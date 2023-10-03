4 Outdoor Games You Can Play At Your Next Party

Gathered together for some much-needed fun, outdoor parties are an ideal excuse to embrace connection and admire the wonders of nature. When friends and family congregate around the green space, thoughtfully selected outdoor games make for unbeatable amusement. Indeed, there’s no better way to make the outdoorsy gathering reach peak participation than a series of fun and timely activities.

People love having the opportunity to indulge in the creativity the outdoors offers, and any setup that integrates unique games is bound to earn the enthusiastic approval of all involved. Let the nice weather contribute to the atmosphere, then bring the additional unforgettable moments with amazing outdoor games; it’s perfect.

Here, we explore four classic outdoor games to ensure your next party is a hit: Cornhole, Bocce Ball, Hook & Ring, and Horseshoes. With Elakai Outdoor, you’ll be glad you did!

1: Cornhole

Cornhole, otherwise called bean bag toss, is a widely enjoyed outdoor game that entails hurling corn- or bean-filled bags onto an elevated platform featuring a gaping hole at the far end. This delightful pastime is a superb option for gatherings owing to its straightforwardness and spirited competition.

Set up two cornhole boards about 27 feet apart from each other. Players take turns throwing their bags at the board opposite them. A bag on the board scores one point, while a bag in the hole scores three. The team that reaches 21 points first wins.

2: Bocce Ball

Bocce Ball is an Italian game that is gaining popularity worldwide. It is a game of precision and strategy that people of all ages can play.

Bocce Ball uses eight sizable spheres and smaller objective balls called the ‘pallino.’ The match initiates with the pallino being tossed, after which participants alternate in throwing their respective bocce balls. The goal is to have your bocce ball land as near to the pallino as feasible. The team that manages to get their ball nearest the pallino once all balls are thrown secures points.

3: Hook & Ring

Hook & Ring is a simple yet addictive game that requires minimal setup. It’s perfect for parties with limited space but plentiful fun.

A ring attached to a string is swung towards a hook mounted on a wall or post. The goal is to hook the Ring with just the right swing. It might sound easy, but it requires skill and precision. The first person or team to reach a predetermined number of successful hooks is declared the winner.

4: Horseshoes

Horseshoes is a classic outdoor game that’s perfect for a bit of friendly competition at your party. It’s a game of luck and skill, adding to the excitement.

Two stakes are positioned in the ground approximately 40 feet apart. Participants alternate turns, hurling horseshoes towards the stakes, with points granted based on the proximity to the target. When a horseshoe encircles the stake, it is known as a “ringer” and garners additional points.

4 Outdoor Games You Can Play At Your Next Party – In Summary

These four outdoor games: Cornhole, Bocce Ball, Hook & Ring, and Horseshoes, offer fun, competitiveness, and skill to make any party more enjoyable. They’re easy to set up, simple to play, and guaranteed to bring smiles to your guests’ faces. So, why not incorporate them into your next outdoor party?