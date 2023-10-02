Sens. Cruz, Lee, Colleagues Fight for Transparency in National Monuments Designation Process

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently introduced the Congressional Oversight of the Antiquities Act with Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to reform the Antiquities Act of 1906 and ensure accountability over more transparent designations of national monuments. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (R-Iowa) and John Curtis (R-Utah) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Upon introducing the bill, Sen. Cruz said, “The broad language of the Antiquities Act of 1906 has been severely distorted by several administrations to seize rural land without any consequences. Accountability is necessary. Our bill requires the President to receive congressional approval for the designation of a national monument, limiting his ability to make reckless decisions involving public lands.”

BACKGROUND: