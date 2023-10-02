Sen. Cruz Statement Honoring Dianne Feinstein

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). They served together for 11 years on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she chaired the Subcommittee on The Constitution, and where Sen. Cruz served as the ranking member.

Sen. Cruz said, “I had the privilege of serving with Dianne Feinstein for eleven years on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I was always grateful for her commitment to the Committee and to the Senate. She was a trailblazer for women, and our institution is the lesser for losing her. We disagreed on many things, but that never stopped her from being collegial and courteous. Dianne was an old-school statesman, who embodied class and who fought to solve real problems for California. She will be missed. Heidi and I are praying for her daughter Katherine and her entire family.”