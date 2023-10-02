Emergency Rule Adopted, New Surveillance Zone Created in Kimble County    

In response to a positive detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has adopted an emergency rule implementing a new surveillance zone in Kimble County.

Surveillance zones cover areas where the presence of CWD could reasonably be expected, enhancing efforts to monitor and contain disease spread. All harvested deer, elk or CWD-susceptible species within the zone must be brought to a TPWD check station or drop box within 48 hours for testing. Carcass movement restrictions also apply within the surveillance zone.

TPWD will provide a staffed check station and drop boxes in Segovia and a drop box at South Llano River State Park. Please check the Kimble County surveillance zone webpage for the hours staff will be present.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in certain cervids including deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family. This slow, progressive disease may not produce visible signs in susceptible species for several years after infection. As the irreversible disease process continues, animals with CWD may show changes in behavior and appearance. Clinical signs may include progressive weight loss, stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears, and excessive thirst, salivation or urination.