Eleven Katy ISD Music Ensembles Recognized as National Winners in  Mark of Excellence Awards 

Eleven Katy ISD music ensembles were recently recognized as national winners in The Foundation for Music Education Mark of Excellence Competition. Only the top 25% of entrants receive the National Winner distinction. The second 25% are named as Commended Winners.

“The Foundation of Music Education is an organization that recognizes the highest performing ensembles across the nation. Katy ISD recently had 11 ensembles including bands, orchestras and choirs receiving this district honor,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “Congratulations to these directors and students for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” added Archer.

This year, the national event received 440 entries from 40 states. The Mark of Excellence project seeks to recognize and award outstanding achievements in performance by high school and middle/junior high band, choirs and orchestras.

The following groups were recognized as national winners:

Music Ensemble Director Seven Lakes High School Sinfonia Orchestra Desiree Overree Seven Lakes High School Symphony Orchestra Desiree Overee, John Mays & Sean Carlton Seven Lakes Junior High Varsity Treble Choir Kristin Likos Seven Lakes Junior High Tenor Bass Choir Kristin Likos Joe M Adams Junior High Honors Band Darlene Blose Seven Lakes Junior High Chamber Orchestra Jennifer Gingell & Bethany Hagin Jordan HS Sinfonia Orchestra Kyle Davis Jordan High School Symphony Kyle Davis & Daniel Galloway



Mark of Excellence Commended National Winners: