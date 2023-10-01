Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Valuable Weather Collectibles

by Dr. Lori Verderame

Functional objects are not often viewed as collectible mainly because we use them daily, rely on them in our daily life, and don’t consider them to be precious or rare. Yet, when it comes to something so common, evident, and helpful on a daily basis, we should take a second look at such “work horse” style objects as both collectible and valuable. One thing that we all have in common is an interest in the weather. Knowing about the weather forecast is essential. We all consider it when we start our day or plan daily events. The weather sparks simple and significant decisions like taking along an umbrella, selecting specific weather appropriate clothing, or changing travel plans. The objects that help us make these decisions, ranging from weathervanes to thermometers are collectible and valuable.

Weathervanes, barometers, and other weather-related collectibles that assist us throughout the seasons are collectible. Weathervanes are arguably the most popular collectibles and have a connection to our agricultural history with figural elements at top such as running horses, pigs, roosters, etc. Barometers are necessary weather instruments that measure atmospheric pressure. While people collect various types of weather instruments, thermometers are most commonly the weather collectibles of choice as they come in many types and styles.

Images: Photo credit: Staff of www.DrLoriV.com

Polish physicist, Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit invented the thermometer which uses mercury in a glass tube to measures temperature. Liquid expands at a regular and measurable rate when heated, so the common thermometer uses liquid mercury in a narrow glass tube to measure heat. When heat rises, the liquid expands and climbs up the tube. The Fahrenheit and Celsius scales use degrees to measure temperature. The United States use the Fahrenheit scale to measure temperature. The word thermometer comes from the combination of thermo (heat) and meter (measuring tool).

Near Las Vegas, NV stands the world’s largest thermometer at 134 feet high. Thermometers are popular collectible souvenir objects and may be found at gift shops in famous cities and landmarks worldwide. Eiffel tower thermometers, Mt. Rushmore thermometers, Statue of Liberty thermometers, among others are popular collectibles. Advertising thermometers promoting oil companies like Esso and Exxon, soft drinks like Coca Cola and Pepsi, and other products are sought after with collectors. Some advertising thermometer signs are very valuable considering factors like condition and age.

Other rare thermometers that hang on walls or decorate kitchens or garden sheds are used in private residences or homes and they are collectible too. For instance, German-made thermometers from the 1950s were made in the form of wooden cabins like cuckoo clocks with moving figures and chirping birds and hand painted porcelain manufacturers from Limoges, France produced lovely thermometers affixed to hand painted porcelain plates or wall plaques appropriate for display in kitchens during the early to mid 20th century. Also, some mid-century modern thermometers dating from the 1950s and 1960s were used in offices like the sunrays/sunburst thermometer by Cooper which resembled the wall clocks of the era. For desktop use, thermometers were attached to all types of objects. A red die thermometer made in France called the Blavia dice thermometer was all the rage and remains of interest with collectors.

Often, the most common objects are the most collectible. too.