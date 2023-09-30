Two Houston McDonald’s Restaurant Managers Receive Prestigious Global Award

Esteban Alvarado and Sebastian Zacarias named Ray Kroc Award recipients, recognized as top 1% of all McDonald’s Restaurant Managers worldwide

Esteban Alvarado and Sebastian Zacarias, managers of local McDonald’s restaurants in Houston, have both won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally. Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.

Alvarado and Zacarias were two of 395 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers. Restaurant managers play a critical role in delivering an outstanding customer experience and ensuring that McDonald’s is a great place to work.

Esteban was surprised by his friends, family and fellow staff. Local owner/operator April Bell presented him with the Ray Kroc Award at their restaurant on South Gessner Rd. in Houston. Bell nominated Alvarado for the award for his long-term work supporting various areas of the business–including training new managers, working closely with his neighborhood elementary school and Ronald McDonald House, and overall progress in the restaurant’s performance.

“Esteban goes above and beyond every day to serve our customers, restaurant and our community,” said Owner/Operator April Bell. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants, and Esteban puts those values into action. This is an incredibly well-deserved award.”

Sebastian was also surprised by her friends, family and fellow staff. Local owner/operator Laurie Glaser-Swift presented him with the Ray Kroc Award at their restaurant on Highway 6 North in Houston. Glaser-Swift nominated Zacarias for the award, citing his commitment to building relationships with his crew and community.

“I am so incredibly proud of Sebastian and all that he has accomplished!” said Owner/Operator Laurie Glaser-Swift. “It is an honor to recognize him for his hard work, dedication and leadership with the prestigious Ray Kroc award.”

McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond. McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.