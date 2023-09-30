Fiscal Notes: Building Strong Infrastructure for a Growing Texas

(AUSTIN) — In the September issue of Fiscal Notes, the Texas Comptroller’s office looks at recent funding initiatives that are meant to meet the needs of this diverse state, including significant investments in strengthening transportation, improving the reliability of the power grid, increasing access to broadband and protecting the state’s water supply.

“Our roadways are feeling the strain of our rapid population growth,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The Legislature will appropriate billions of dollars over the next two years for public roadway construction and maintenance. Airports, public transportation and the state’s shipping channels also will receive funding.

“Nearly 7 million Texans don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet. But recent appropriations by the Legislature, subject to voter approval, and availability of federal funding will give the state the flexibility to meet the needs of our unique population and to bridge the digital divide.”

In this issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office also examines its new report, Texas Water: Present and Future Needs, and the water strategies designed to keep Texas afloat. As drought conditions continue to impact this state, water planning and management will play key roles in ensuring this precious resource is available for future generations of Texas families and businesses.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.