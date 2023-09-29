Texas State Library and Archives Commission Launches New State Symbols Website

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced a new web page featuring the official legislatively-designed State Symbols of Texas . The new site, accessible at www.tsl.texas.gov/ref/abouttx/symbols , features each official state symbol with a photograph and citation of the relevant resolution from the Texas Legislature.

State symbols have been designated since 1901, when the bluebonnet was chosen as the official flower of Texas by the 27th Legislature. The list now numbers 76 symbols across a wide variety of categories, including “State Bird” (the mockingbird), “State Snack” (tortilla chips and salsa), “State Domino Game” (42) and “State Dinosaur” (the paluxysaurus jonesi).

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission is charged by statute to “prepare and make available to the public a complete list of every state symbol and place designation” (section 441.006(a)(9) of the Texas Government Code). TSLAC’s state symbols website has long been popular, with frequent visits by educators, students, librarians, writers, researchers and members of the public. This freshly upgraded version now includes more information in a user-friendly format, alongside photos relating to each symbol.

TSLAC is also the publisher of the list of Official Capital Designations , of which there are currently 95, including the “Alligator Capital” (Anahuac), “Storybook Capital” (Abilene), “Horned Lizard Capital” (Kenedy), “Rodeo Capital” (Mesquite), two official “Wildflower Capitals of Texas” (Temple; DeWitt County) and three “Crape Myrtle Capitals” (Capital, Waxahachie; Capital City, Paris; and County Capital, Lamar)! Texans can see the full list at www.tsl.texas.gov/ref/abouttx/capitals .

State symbols and place designations are chosen by the legislature, through the same process used for other legislation and special resolutions. Any member of the state House of Representatives or Senate may file a resolution or bill to name a state symbol. Both branches must pass the bill or resolution, then the signature of the governor makes the designation official. Earlier this year, the 88th Legislature designated 10 new official capitals and 10 new place designations.

TSLAC’s Reference Services department provides comprehensive information on its About Texas web page ( www.tsl.texas.gov/ref/abouttx ), including not just the state symbols and places designations, but other symbols such as state flags, seals, song and more. The website also includes reference information and links to a variety of resources regarding Texas business and economics, cities and counties, geography, government, history, holidays, notable Texans and much more.

Public service hours in the TSLAC Archives and Reference reading rooms in Austin are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Reference collections include federal documents distributed by the U.S. Government Printing Office, Texas state agency publications and publications about Texas history and government. To learn more about TSLAC’s collections and services, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/arc .