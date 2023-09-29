Rabies is a Fatal but Preventable Disease that Can Spread to Pets and People

Today is World Rabies Day – Make sure your pets are current with their rabies vaccines

In observance of World Rabies Day today, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and Harris County Pets (HCP) remind pet owners to keep their furry companions up to date with their rabies vaccines and protect them from the virus.

Rabies is a deadly but preventable virus that can spread from animals to humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 59,000 people worldwide die from rabies yearly.

“Vaccinating your pets against rabies ensures they are protected and helps prevent the spread of rabies to other animals or humans,” said Corey Steele, Director of HCPH’s Veterinary Public Health (VPH) Division, which operates HCP. “Texas law requires that all dogs and cats must receive their rabies vaccine by four months of age. After that, pets must be vaccinated yearly or every three years, depending on the rabies vaccine used.”

“We encourage pet owners to check with their veterinarian to stay current on their pet’s vaccines,” Steele added. “Our Harris County Pets Clinic also offers low-cost, basic veterinary services, including rabies vaccines, for any owned pets in Harris County.”

An infected animal transmits the rabies virus through saliva or nervous system tissue. The most common way people are exposed to rabies is from the bite or scratch of an animal with the virus. In some cases, the virus can enter the body through broken skin.

Rabies attacks the nervous system and can cause paralysis and death. There is no cure for rabies once symptoms appear, so taking steps to prevent infection is essential.

In the U.S., wildlife are typically the leading carriers of rabies each year but can pass the virus to domestic animals and humans. Some of the most common types of wildlife that carry rabies in Texas include bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

If you see a wild animal acting strangely, such as being overly aggressive, appearing disoriented, or foaming at the mouth, it is best to avoid it and contact the nearest Local Rabies Control Authority (LCRA).

An LRCA is responsible for enforcing state law, local ordinances, or other regulations related to rabies control. An LRCA also investigates animal bites and other potential rabies exposures and enforces vaccination requirements. VPH serves as the LRCA for residents who live in unincorporated Harris County.

As part of its efforts to raise awareness and prevent rabies cases in Harris County, HCP provided 50 free rabies vaccines and microchips to unincorporated Harris County residents at the shelter Thursday morning.