Libraries Offer Online Access To Newspaper Archives, Magazines

Fort Bend County Libraries offers online access to a variety of news outlets from around the world, making millions of full-text articles from newspapers, journals, magazines, newswires, transcripts, and blogs available free to library cardholders for research or daily use.

With professional subscriptions to different digital services, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) enables library cardholders to access online current and past editions of publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Houston Chronicle, and many more.

FBCL’s NewspaperARCHIVE database specializes in small- to mid-sized newspapers and contains millions of newspaper pages from all over the world from as far back as the year 1607 to the present.

FBCL’s NewsBank subscription includes access to two online databases – America’s News and Acceda Noticias (Access News) – which means library users can access articles from local, state, regional, and national news sources, as well as Spanish-language news from the U.S. and abroad.

FBCL’s Flipster service enables library cardholders to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines for adults, teens, and children, courtesy of the library. The collection includes more than 65 titles, such as Forbes, Essence, Car & Driver, Highlights, Zoobooks, and many more.

Throughout the month of October, demonstrations of these news and magazine online resources will take place at library locations around the county, but library users are welcome to inquire about the resources at any time.

The demonstrations will take place at the following locations:

October 3 , 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Albert George Branch Library (9230 Gene Street, Needville). This demonstration will provide an in-depth look at NewspaperARCHIVE. Registration is required.

October 13, 2:00-3:30 pm – Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway). This demonstration will provide an overview of all online newspaper/magazine options.

October 18, 2:00-3:00 pm – First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land). This demonstration will provide an overview of all online newspaper/magazine options.

October 24, 2:00-3:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City). This demonstration will provide an overview of all online newspaper/magazine options. Registration is required.

October 26, 10:30-11:30 am – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy). This demonstration will provide an overview of all online newspaper/magazine options.

October 28, 10:30-11:30 am – George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond). This demonstration will provide an in-depth look at NewspaperARCHIVE, with special focus on its use for family-history research. Registration is required.