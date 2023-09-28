Sen. Cruz Praises the Selection of Dallas as an ARPA-H Hub

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) praised the decision to bring The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ( ARPA-H ) to Dallas. Dallas was chosen as one of the three selected hubs to launch ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network that will advance ARPA-H’s mission to accelerate better health outcomes for everyone.

Sen. Cruz said, “I have vigorously fought to bring the next innovative healthcare center home to Texas, and am excited that Dallas will now be home to one of three ARPA-H hubs. Texas is home to a number of world class medical centers, but Dallas—the ninth largest city in the U.S.—is uniquely qualified to accommodate this major hub due to the city’s strong commitment to furthering biotechnology demonstrated by their burgeoning healthcare research sector. This makes Dallas, and Texas overall, an ideal environment for healthcare-related innovation to thrive. This investment will be a critical—and transformational—asset for years to come and will ensure that Texas will continue to be at the forefront of medical research. I am proud to have championed this win for the Lone Star State from the very beginning, and I’m excited to welcome ARPA-H to Dallas with open arms.”

Dallas will be the physical site of the Customer Experience Hub, which will help ARPA-H develop a variety of health solutions.

