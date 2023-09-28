Make-A-Wish and Citizens for Animal Protection Grant Katy 4-Year-Old’s Wish to be a Veterinarian for a Day

Wish Kid Phoenix to Assist CAP Doctor at Cornelius Clinic

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) are partnering to grant the wish of a local 4-year-old girl to become a veterinarian for a day.

While battling cystic fibrosis, wish kid Phoenix remains a cheerful, vibrant girl with a HUGE heart and passion for animals. She wished to be a veterinarian for a day in order to begin learning the skills she will need to one day, in her words, “help animals who are hurt and need someone to help them.” She especially wants to be able to take care of Sport, her four-legged best friend, if anything ever happens!

On Thursday (September 28), this inspiring wish kid from Katy will have the opportunity to immerse herself in a veterinary role, joining CAP’s veterinary team at the Cornelius Clinic in West Houston. On her wish day, Phoenix will be entrusted with assisting in examinations of pets, giving out treats and cuddles to shelter dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals, and performing a mock “surgery” on a plush four-legged critter.

The welcome ceremony for Phoenix will include a special presentation for the aspiring veterinarian as Dr. Veronica Adams, a highly respected veterinarian at CAP, will personally award Phoenix her very own lab coat and head cover, symbolizing her official debut as a member of the CAP team.

Date/Time: September 28; 10:00 am

Location: Citizens for Animal Protection Cornelius Clinic; 17555 Katy Freeway; Houston; 77094

Interview Opportunities: Make-A-Wish President and CEO Shelly Millwee and CAP Executive Director Sandi Mercado will be on-site and available for comment. Phoenix and her family will be made available at the conclusion of the welcome ceremony.