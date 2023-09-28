Harris County CSD Seeks Community Input for 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan

Harris County Community Services Department (HCCSD) will be holding two more public meetings gathering community feedback to develop the department’s five-year consolidated plan.

The Consolidated Plan represents the county’s vision for improving the quality of life in the county’s low-to-moderate-income areas, identifying needs and resources for affordable housing, homeless services, and community and economic development, and establishing a strategic plan to meet those needs.

The purpose of these meetings will be to help develop the plan with broad citizen input. The county will fund, implement, and/or support these initiatives through the annual federal allocation for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program, all of which are funding sources from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The plan will explain the long-term goals and objectives for improving the quality of life for financially challenged residents and specific steps to making improvements throughout the next five years.

The upcoming meeting schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 28th – Virtual Meeting on Microsoft Teams, 6:00-7:30 PM (Link: bit.ly/ConPlanMeeting, Meeting ID: 285 800 412 407, Passcode: XgEtTK)