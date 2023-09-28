Cast Theatrical to Present The Curious Savage, a Heartwarming Comedy

Cast Theatrical is proud to present The Curious Savage, a heartwarming comedy by John Patrick from October 6 – 22.

The play is centered around Mrs. Ethel Savage, who after inheriting ten million dollars upon her husband’s death, makes plans to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their “foolish dreams”. However, her stepchildren strongly object and to prevent her from doing away with their family’s wealth they have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters. It is among the gentle residents there that she finds her true kindness and loyalty.

Cast of Characters:

Lisa Jones Bevil as Mrs. Ethel Savage

CrystalPearl Rodriguez as Florence

Donald Hale as Hannibal

Tricia Yurcak as Fairy May

Dan Giles as Jeff

Sylvia Powers as Mrs. Paddy

Kate Proctor as Miss Willie

John Bevil as Dr. Emmett

Danielle Mari as Lily Belle Savage

Jeff Hochreiter as Titus Savage

Darin Mielke as Samuel Savage

Ivannah Bandalan as Understudy, Mrs. Paddy

Omar Darwiche as Understudy, Dr. Emmett

Creative Team:

Director: Stephanie Phillips

Assistant Director/Stage Manager: Sam Martinez

“This show is full of laughter, real characters and touching moments,” said Director Stephanie Phillips. “Our audiences are going to fall in love – or love to hate – each of the characters.”

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from October 6 – 22. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and a Thursday evening performance on October 12. Understudy performances will be on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at www.casttheatrical.com .

Cast Theatrical is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.