UTMB Clear Lake Campus Hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe patient

The University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake Campus Hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying a young African American woman admitted to the UTMB Clear Lake Campus Hospital in Webster on Friday, Sept. 15, with no identification.

She is estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. Her age may be between 17 to 24 years old.

If you recognize her, please call the media relations department at 409-772-NEWS (6397) or call UTMB police at 409-772-1111.

Will you help us locate her family? Please help us identify Jane Doe.