The City of Kerrville to host Annual Kerrville River Festival with onsite NASA broadcast of Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 4th annual Kerrville River Festival . This year, the festival coincides with an annular solar eclipse in which NASA has designated Kerrville as a primary partner for viewing. NASA will be on-site live broadcasting coverage of the annular eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” around the sun. The part of the eclipse you do not want to miss, annularity, will last for 4 minutes and 15 seconds and will begin at 11:50 a.m. Festival grounds at Louise Hays Park will open at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees can start the day with the Kerrville Craft Beer Run and will be able to experience the remarkable celestial event right alongside NASA. The day will continue with various music performances, food, drinks, local vendors, and free children’s activities. This year we are excited to announce American Country singer Danielle Bradbery, Season 4 winner of NBC’s The Voice, as our headliner. You can see a full list of activities and performances here .

We encourage all our guests to enjoy the annular eclipse and a full day of activities at Kerrville River Festival but encourage everyone to take the time to explore all the unique features that Kerrville has to offer. There are a variety of lodging options in Kerrville to suit your needs, such as hotels, park cabins, and RV sites. Accommodations are limited, so it is suggested to book and secure your stay as soon as possible here . Book a cabin or campsite at Kerrville-Schreiner Park by calling 830-257-7300 or on kerrvilletx.gov.

“We are excited to be a destination to not only view the annular eclipse, but also to provide a full day of music and entertainment for our community and visitors to enjoy,” said Ashlea Boyle, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We hope this one-of-a-kind experience will allow the opportunity for guests to visit and discover the many offerings of our community’s charm.”

The City of Kerrville is already preparing for the total solar eclipse that is taking place on April 8, 2024. The Kerrville Eclipse Festival expects a large turnout to commemorate this event.