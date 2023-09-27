Sen. Cruz Fights EPA Overreach

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) cosigned a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) led by the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW) Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) urging the EPA to rescind its proposed particulate matter national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS). Earlier this year, the EPA took a discretionary action to propose making the NAAQS for particulate matter more stringent. Historically, the EPA has consistently missed statutory deadlines for both reviewing standards and for providing implementation guidance to states.

Upon signing on to the letter, Sen. Cruz said, “The EPA’s disastrous proposal to increase permitting beyond the scope of the Clear Air Act’s regulatory authorities would place a heavy burden on the backs of manufactures, energy producers and other key industries in Texas. A more stringent standard would lead to: offshoring our domestic manufacturing, lost jobs, electric reliability and adequacy concerns, energy insecurity, declining economic growth and increased reliance on China. We need to be promoting jobs at home instead of destroying them to promote reliance on foreign adversaries.”

Cosigners include, U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).