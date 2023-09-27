Katy ISD Accepting Name Nominations for High School #10 and Junior High #18

Katy Independent School District is now accepting name nominations for High School #10 and Junior High #18. Both campuses will open for the 2024-2025 school year.

High School #10 is located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road while Junior High School #18 is located at 25747 Longenbaugh Road.

Individuals interested in submitting a name are asked to review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed nomination form which can be found on the Katy ISD website .

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:

By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org

By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming

School & Community Engagement

P.O. Box 159

Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC)

School & Community Engagement

6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

Submissions for High School #10 must be received no later than 4 p.m. on October 27, 2023 while submissions for Junior High #18 must be received no later than 4 p.m. on November 1, 2023.