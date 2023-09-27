Communities In Schools of Houston presents fundraiser “CIS BBQ Bash for Brighter Futures: Fall Festival at Levy Park” on Sunday, Oct. 22

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) presents “CIS BBQ Bash for Brighter Futures: Fall Festival in the Park at Levy Park,” a fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 22 for the entire family. The Festival is designed to bring like-minded people together and raise awareness about how CIS of Houston impacts lives for students in six school districts and 163 campuses throughout the Houston area. This school year marks the 45th anniversary of CIS surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

The Fall Festival offers a multitude of activities, including Pumpkin decorating, face painting, corn hole and music. A barbecue feast with all the trimmings will be provided by The Pit Room, Andiron and Candente, generous partners of CIS of Houston. Josephine’s, Leo’s and OSTIA will also provide fun picnic food. Beer and wine will be available, along with non-alcoholic drinks.

October is the ideal time to celebrate fall, cooler weather and family fun in one of Houston’s most popular parks. Levy Park, located in the Upper Kirby District, is on six acres featuring activity areas, a dog park, rain garden, the Children’s Park, community garden, beautiful landscaping and an event lawn.

Proceeds from the event will help fund CIS programs providing academic support, mental health services, family resources and referrals and individualized counseling through dedicated CIS Student Support Managers and mental health specialists embedded on elementary, middle and high school campuses. CIS services are all offered at no cost to students and families.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Levy Park

3801 Eastside Street

Houston, TX 77098

WHO: Sponsors include The Pit Room, Andiron, Candente, Leo’s, Josephine’s and Ostia.

SPONSORSHIPS:

Sponsor a $5,000 Pitmaster table and receive an all-inclusive experience including:

Table for 10 in the Pitmasters section

Andiron’s Live Grilling Station | Pitmaster Specialty Cocktails

Andiron Houston’s Chef Mario Da Silva and Chef Matt Young will prepare Pitmaster family-style meals and include:

Grilled Prime Meat selections | Iberico Suckling Pigs

Grilled Seafood | Live Fire Sides & Vegetables

Pitmaster Sponsors will also have exclusive access to a cocktail bar with specialty beverages by Angel Bautista.

TICKETS: Individual tickets start at $250 for adults 18 and up. Tickets for teens are available for $150. Children 12 and under get in free. Please visit www.cishouston.org/bbq to learn more and buy tickets.

ATTIRE: Guests are encouraged to dress in comfortable, casual clothing suitable for outdoors. Children are welcome to wear costumes in anticipation of Halloween to add to the festive atmosphere.

Photo credit: CIS of Houston

Photo credit: Jenn Duncan (Sambrooks photos)