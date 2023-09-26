Immune system disorders are not a whole new concept! Researchers and clinicians have been on the edges to figure out the triggers.

Immune system disorders are not a whole new concept! Researchers and clinicians have been on the edges to figure out the points that trigger certain immunity disorders.

Autoimmune illnesses, Immunodeficiency disorders, Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), and Inflammatory illnesses are some of the most common immune system disorders. However, there are more than just these few mentions.

So, here in this blog, we'll guide you through some of the most common immune system disorders present.

What Can Possibly Happen to Your Immune System?

When the immune system fails to operate properly, this is referred to as an immune system dysfunction. Immune system illnesses are classified into various categories:

Primary Immune Deficiency: This condition describes being born with a weaker immune system that makes it less effective at fighting infections and diseases.

Acquired Immune Deficiency: In this scenario, the immune system is weakened by a disease or an external source, making it less capable of protecting the body from pathogens.

Allergic Reaction: The immune system can overreact to harmless elements in the environment, resulting in allergic reactions.

Autoimmune disease arises when the immune system erroneously targets and assaults healthy cells and tissues in the body.

Possible Immune System Disorders That You Can Face

The section here will talk about all the data and information about the certain immune system disorders that you can face.

Autoimmune Illnesses

Autoimmune illnesses develop when the immune system, which is supposed to protect the body from harmful invaders, misidentifies and assaults healthy tissues as foreign.

Chronic inflammation and harm to many organs or systems might result from this. Rheumatoid arthritis, for example, is largely a joint disease that causes pain, stiffness, and swelling.

Lupus is a systemic autoimmune illness that affects numerous organs and causes a variety of symptoms including joint pain, skin rashes, and exhaustion. Type 1 diabetes develops when the immune system destroys insulin-producing pancreatic cells, resulting in uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

Immunodeficiency Disorders

Immunodeficiency disorders occur when the immune system is weakened or damaged, leaving the body more susceptible to infections and diseases. Primary immunodeficiency disorders are usually genetic and present at birth.

But acquired immunodeficiency can occur later in life, such as HIV/AIDS, which affects the immune system’s CD4 cells, leaving the body open to opportunistic infections.

Inflammatory illnesses

Chronic inflammation in many regions of the body characterises inflammatory illnesses. IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, affects the digestive tract, causing symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and weight loss.

Another example of an inflammatory illness that mostly affects the joints, causing pain, stiffness, and joint abnormalities is rheumatoid arthritis.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

ITP is an autoimmune illness in which the immune system destroys platelets, which are necessary for blood clotting. Individuals with ITP may experience easy bruising, prolonged bleeding from cuts, or nosebleeds as a result.

Allergies

Allergies are hypersensitivity reactions in which the immune system overreacts to usually harmless allergens. Pollen, pet dander, dust mites, certain foods, and insect stings are all common allergies.

When exposed to allergens, the immune system produces substances such as histamine, resulting in symptoms such as sneezing, itching, runny nose, hives, and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction.

Graves’ Disease

It is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland, which is a tiny butterfly-shaped gland in the neck.

The immune system creates antibodies that encourage the thyroid to produce excessive levels of thyroid hormones in Graves’ illness. This disease progresses to hyperthyroidism, which can include:

Weight loss

Rapid heartbeat

Remors

Anxiety

Heat sensitivity

Graves’ illness can also induce eye abnormalities known as Graves’ ophthalmopathy, which can cause bulging eyes, pain in the eyes, and visual disturbances.

GBS (Guillain-Barré Syndrome)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune condition that affects the peripheral nervous system, which is the network of nerves that extends beyond the brain and spinal cord.

The immune system destroys the myelin sheath that surrounds the nerves in GBS, causing muscle weakness, tingling, and, in some cases, paralysis. The weakness usually begins in the legs and might spread to the arms and respiratory muscles.

GBS can be a severe and life-threatening illness that necessitates rapid medical attention and, in many cases, hospitalisation.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is a group of autoimmune disorders characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, leading to restricted blood flow and damage to organs and tissues. The symptoms of vasculitis depend on the affected blood vessels and organs.

Some forms of vasculitis may affect the skin, causing rashes and sores, while others may affect organs such as the kidneys, lungs, or nervous system. The severity of vasculitis can vary, and some cases may require long-term treatment with immunosuppressive medications.

Pemphigus Vulgaris:

Pemphigus vulgaris is a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the skin and mucous membranes. In this condition, the immune system attacks proteins that hold skin cells together, leading to the formation of painful blisters and erosions on the skin and mucous membranes.

Pemphigus vulgaris can be a challenging condition to manage and may require treatment with immunosuppressive drugs to control the immune response.

Bottom Line

Immune system disorders are a broad category of illnesses brought on by the body’s faulty defence mechanisms. These illnesses may impact different organs and tissues, which may result in a variety of symptoms and problems.

These problems can have a substantial influence on a person’s quality of life, from autoimmune diseases where the immune system assaults healthy tissues to immunodeficiency disorders where it weakens and is less effective at fighting infections.

Immune system problems must be treated with early diagnosis, precise management, and a specialised treatment programme designed specifically for each patient. In order to manage the complexity of these disorders and achieve the greatest results, collaboration between healthcare providers and patients is crucial.