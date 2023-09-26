Harmony Public Schools Hiring Event

[HOUSTON] – Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a hiring event.

Harmony Public Schools is looking for individuals who are interested in inspiring and preparing students to excel in college and beyond. Harmony Public School is hiring teachers for Science, Social Studies, Math, and Special Education as well as Teacher – Generalist, Special Education Teacher Assistants, Math Interventionists, and Reading Interventionists.

The job fair will be held Saturday, September 30 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land located at 13738 Old Richmond Rd. in Sugar Land. Interested applicants can schedule an interview and find more information on the links: Houston South-West and Special Education.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for both students and team members.