Wild & Scenic Outdoor Film Festival Returns to San Antonio’s Confluence Park

Proceeds to benefit San Antonio River Foundation Preservation Efforts

The 10th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to San Antonio’s Confluence Park on Saturday, September 30, with an evening screening of international, nature-based short films. Established in 2003 in Nevada City, California, the event series has grown into a global gathering of filmmakers, environmentalists, and cinephiles.

For the past two years, the San Antonio River Authority and San Antonio River Foundation have partnered to bring the event to the city and foster a stronger connection to the preservation and stewardship of the San Antonio River Basin.

New Orleans-native Bree Jameson will emcee the event throughout the evening. Jameson is the chair of the Diversity Committee for the National Speleological Society; a member of the San Antonio River Authority’s Environmental Action Committee; and is the subject of J.E.D.I. Training Film . Bree is also a Professional Ski Instructors of America & American Association of Snowboard Instructors Alpine Level 1 ski instructor and is working to become an American Mountain Guides certified Single Pitch Instructor.

“The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a unique opportunity to merge entertainment with education, art with advocacy, and community with conservation,” Derek Boese, general manager of San Antonio River Authority. “We look forward to seeing everyone in person again this year at Confluence Park for a family-friendly evening of food, film, fun, and activities for all.”

Event attendees will be treated to a curated collection of thought-provoking films focusing on environmental awareness and outdoor adventure. These films aim to capture the Earth’s beauty, shed light on pressing environmental challenges, and celebrate the efforts of communities working to protect the planet. Each film serves as an inspiration and a call to action.