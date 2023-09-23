Texas A&M one of the most conservative campuses in nation

In a week when Texas A&M was named the No. 1 public university in Texas by The Wall Street Journal and one of the top 20 public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, another, lesser-known ranking should be no surprise to Aggies: Texas A&M is also one of the most conservative colleges in the nation.

Texas A&M University was ranked as the 13th most conservative college campus in the U.S. by the 2024 Niche College Rankings. That’s up from the 19th spot for the 2023 rankings. Utah State — No. 10 on the list — was the only public university rated higher than Texas A&M.

Brigham Young University, Liberty University and Bob Jones University topped the list of more than 4,000 universities, which was based on self-reported student surveys submitted to Niche.

“This just goes to show that the more things change here at A&M, the more things stay the same,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System and graduate of Texas A&M University. “Texans still cherish the values that made America great, and A&M offers a top-notch education that’s affordable and accessible to all. It’s no wonder that so many Texans — and those who love traditional Texas values — choose A&M.”

You can find Niche’s rankings of the most conservative campuses here .

Niche also rated Texas A&M as the 16th best overall public university in the nation. Niche’s Top Public Universities ranking is based on analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along for millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Niche provides in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, as well as more than 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, to help students and families find and enroll in the right school for them.