The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is teaming up with Special Olympics of Texas to host a fishing tournament at Sea Center Texas for Special Olympians.

This annual, in-person event creates accessible fishing opportunities, allowing many of the participants to discover fishing for the first time. This year, more than 100 participants across the state have already registered.

The participants will be fishing the rearing tanks at Sea Center and will have a chance to catch redfish, black drum and sheepshead using equipment and tackle provided on-site. Last year, an angler caught a 35-pound redfish.

Angler education volunteers will be on hand to share their unique knowledge and love of conservation, fishing and fun. Participants join competition groups based on their level of needed assistance, ensuring all anglers will stay safe and catch as many fish as they can. This event provides opportunities for people to try new activities they may have thought they were not capable of before.

An award ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the event and every participant will receive something to take home.

Special Olympics Fishing Tournament at Sea Center Texas

Date: Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Who: Special Olympics of Texas and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

What: Media interviews, accessible/inclusive fishing tournament, facility tour/access

Where: 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson 77566

Media can arrive and begin setting up at 8 a.m. Staff and volunteers will be available for interviews exclusively to media until 9 a.m.

RSVP by Oct. 5 to: news@tpwd.texas.gov