NAM Hosts Local Food Distribution

On Saturday, September 18, 2023, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) hosted a drive-thru food distribution, providing fresh fruits, vegetables, and other items.

NAM partnered with the Houston Food Bank and Common Market who provided thousands of pounds of food for the distribution. Thanks to the generous donations, NAM was able to provide food for 400 families!

Several dozen volunteers from ExxonMobil Retirees, BI, SWATT, Boy Scouts of America Troop 1920, and individual volunteers loaded cars with milk, fruit, vegetables, and non-perishables.

NAM is working tirelessly to provide food to its surrounding community despite the current food scarcity. Over 40% of NAM’s service area is a food desert, which leaves NAM needing more food donations every day.

If you would like to learn more about NAM’s food pantry and how you can donate to help, please visit https://www.namonline.org/nutrition or call NAM at (281) 885-4589.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.