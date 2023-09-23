Ford Motor Company and Your Texas Ford Dealers are Proud to Announce Winners of the 2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week four of the 2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 18 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

2023 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Four Winners: Class 6A: Owen Cossette, Junior, QB, Cypress Ranch High School

Mascot: Mustangs

Opponent: Cypress Woods High School

Cypress Ranch has been a consistent contender since opening its doors in 2010, and Owen is the latest in a line of successful quarterbacks for the Mustangs. He completed 28 of 35 with an interception for 479 yards and a Cy-Fair ISD record eight touchdowns in a 66-41 win over Cypress Woods. He also had 81 rushing yards and a score.

“Owen is “a hockey player by trade,” says referring to his family’s Canadian ancestry, but he has unlimited football potential a month into his junior year. He missed most of the Mustangs’ season opener with an injury but is nearing 1,000 total yards for the year. He is an academic all-district performer and a volunteer in Cy-Fair’s Toys for Tots and Thanksgiving can drive campaigns.”

CYPRESS RANCH HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH SEAN MCAULIFFE

Class 5A: Christopher Davis, Senior, WR/DB, Bel Air High School

Mascot: Highlanders

Opponent: Clint High School

In a 44-37 win over Clint last Friday night, Bel Air’s Christopher Davis was all over the field. The senior made an impact on both sides of the football and even special teams, rarely coming off the field for the Highlanders. Davis finished the game with eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 152 return yards while registering a whopping 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Davis’ performance and leadership has Bel Air off to a 4-0 start to the 2023 season.

“Chris is one of the nicest, most selfless kids you’ll ever meet, and he just happens to be an outstanding student-athlete. He is a leader on campus serving on the Principal’s Advisory Council and a leader in our school district, serving on the Ysleta Independent School District Student-Athlete Leadership Council. He is arguably one of the top players, not just in El Paso, but in the state at each of his respective positions (wide receiver and defensive back). Chris works as hard as I’ve ever seen a young person work when it comes to academics and being successful in athletics.”

BEL AIR HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH ERIC SCOGIN

Class 4A: Braeden Massengale, Junior, OT/C, Randall High School

Mascot: Raiders

Opponent: Wichita Falls High School

Massengale’s performance against Wichita Falls was described by Randall head coach Dan Sherwood as one of the best he has ever seen from an offensive lineman. The right tackle had nine pancake blocks to lead the Raiders to a 30-28 road win over Wichita Falls. Sherwood said Massengale was at the forefront of an offensive line showing that totaled 30 pancakes.

Massengale and the Raider O-line paved the way for a 344-yard effort on the ground, highlighted by a 185-yard performance with two touchdowns from running back Dylan Ray.

Sherwood said the game plan was to put the game on the shoulders of the O-line and Massengale and his linemates delivered by winning in the trenches.

“He’s one of those kids that will shake your hand and tell you thank you after every single practice. Everything is ‘yes, sir. No, sir.’ He is a tremendously respectful kid, tremendously hard working. He’s just a very easy kid to like and he’s a joy to be around. He’s a special kid and only being a junior, we’re excited to have him for another year after this one.”

RANDALL HEAD COACH DAN SHERWOOD

Class 3A: Sam Oakland, Junior, RB/LB, Randolph High School

Mascot: Ro-Hawks

Opponent: John F. Kennedy High School

Described by Randolph coach Elliott Ortiz as “an exemplary student-athlete,” Oakland is the Ro-Hawks’ leader on and off the field. He sets the tone for the team with his work ethic, grit and commitment to excellence in football and academics.

Tackling the books with the same dedication he consistently demonstrates as an athlete, Oakland has a 3.96 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in the classroom, He is a second-year varsity starter on the football team and is also a member of the Randolph track and baseball squads.

A two-way starter at wingback and inside linebacker, Oakland was at the top of his game in the Ro-Hawks’ 51-0 rout of San Antonio Kennedy last Friday. He scored on a 55-yard interception return, returned a fumble 2 yards for another score, and finished with 10 tackles, 4 for loss, and one sack. Oakland also ran for a 10-yard TD. Oakland, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has 41 tackles, 11 for loss, and 3 sacks this season. Randolph is 4-0 heading into its district opener Friday.

“Sam’s interception return was actually quite athletic. On the return, he hurdled a defender and then he ran 45 more yards to the end zone. That was a pretty dynamic and explosive, play. Sam is the leader of our defense. He’s a team captain as a junior, which for us is rare. Most of our captains are almost always seniors. He’s always encouraging his teammates. On their (Kennedy) first possession, Sam had the hit of the game on an inside run. He came up and kind of set the tone for the entire game. Sam is one of those guys who lives and breathes football.

His goal is to continue playing football (after high school). Everything he’s doing, he has that mindset of what I’m doing now is going to help propel me in my future goals.

RANDOLPH HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH ELLIOTT ORTIZ

Class 2A: Edgar DeLuna, Senior, RB/LB, Sonora High School

Mascot: Broncos

Opponent: Alpine High School

In a 45-18 win over Alpine last Friday night, Sonora’s Edgar DeLuna made his impact felt on both sides of the football. The senior tallied 218 yards on 16 carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run, one of four rushing touchdowns on the day for this impact player. DeLuna also hauled in five receptions for 71 yards. On defense, he registered 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, including a sack for the Broncos. DeLuna has the Broncos off to a 4-0 start to the 2023 season.

“Edgar has led us on the defensive side since his sophomore year. This year, he has had to take on more of a roll offensively and he doesn’t disappoint. Edgar is a very smart football player and a great combination of power and finesse at the running back position. He makes people miss and doesn’t mind getting the tough yards as well. He wants the ball in his hands and so far, that has been a great thing for the Broncos. Defensively he is extremely hard to block and plays sideline-to-sideline. When you need a big play on either side of the ball, Edgar DeLuna is there.”

SONORA HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH BLAKE WESTON

Private Schools: Ryan Wood, Senior, SS/WR, Legacy Christian Academy

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: St. Mark’s School of Texas

Legacy Christian, senior 2-way player, Ryan Wood delivered an impressive performance last week as he led the Eagles to a 28-14 victory over St. Mark’s.

Wood made an impact on both sides of the ball. Offensively he recorded 5 catches for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns. While defensively he made 9 tackles, 6 of them solo, had 2 pass break-ups and made 2 interceptions in the redzone.

“Ryan Wood is a highly committed man of God, and a by-product of who he is as a man leads him to enjoy being a great football player. He is relentless in his work, all his work, coachable, and resilient to overcome. I am honored to walk alongside Ryan Wood as he sharpens himself daily for something great.”

LEGACY CHRISTIAN HEAD COACH DOUG HIX

During each week of the 2023 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to catch all the action on Bally Sports Southwest. The network is teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep honor award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.

How the program works

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year.

Ford F-Series: The best-selling truck for 46 years

Ford is the undisputed truck leader in Texas. Ford F-Series sets the standard for full-size pickups with leading payload, towing, interior roominess, strength, and reliability. Ford is proud to recognize the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.