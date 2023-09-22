Two Johnson Development Communities to Host Fall Home Tour

(HOUSTON, TX – Sept. 22, 2023) — Cross Creek West and Cross Creek Ranch model homes and trails will be open for exploration throughout October during the All Trails Lead Home Tour.

Eight models in Cross Creek West and 25 in Cross Creek Ranch will be open for touring. At each model, visitors can register for a chance to win a trip to the Grand Canyon. Models will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“All trails really do lead home at these vibrant communities,” said Carrie Roehling, Director of Marketing for Cross Creek West and Cross Creek Ranch. “Our extensive trail systems connect to our exciting amenities and offer residents opportunities to stay fit and get to know their neighbors.”

Cross Creek Ranch is already known for the extensive trail system that traverses the community. Cross Creek West’s trail system will connect to a number of planned amenities including The Waterhole recreation complex slated to open next year.

Visitors can get a further taste of the Cross Creek West lifestyle during a Western-themed Trail of Treats, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. The event features a food truck, inflatables, photo opportunities and more. Builders will hand out candy and other treats to children visiting the models.

Cross Creek West is located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. Award-winning Cross Creek Ranch is located west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093 in Fulshear. Homes in the communities are priced from the $300,000s.

For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.

For more information about Cross Creek Ranch, visit www.crosscreektexas.com.

Sister communities Cross Creek Ranch and Cross Creek West are opening doors to their collective 33 model homes throughout October for the All Trails Lead Home Tour.

About Cross Creek West

Cross Creek West is a 1,258-acre master planned community located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. A Johnson Development community, Cross Creek West will have more than 3,000 homes when complete. Fifteen acres have been set aside within the master plan for a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary. The master plan also includes 5 acres for commercial development. Greenbelts, waterways and amenities also make up the Cross Creek West master plan. For more information, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and playgrounds for all ages.

About Johnson Development

Dedicated to creating vibrant, sustainable and connected neighborhoods, Johnson Development was founded in 1975 and is a nationally recognized, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 48 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in top residential markets around the country, including the Houston-area communities of Sienna, Woodforest, Cross Creek Ranch, Grand Central Park, Veranda, Harvest Green, Jubilee, Kresston, Edgewater, Riverstone, Cross Creek West, Jordan Ranch, and Tuscan Lakes. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in the Dallas region, Lake Arrowhead north of Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin area. Johnson Development has had more top-selling master-planned communities than any other developer in the nation over the past decade. An affiliate of Johnson Development — Johnson Development Services — manages development of boutique communities within the Johnson portfolio, including Amira and Candela in the Southwest Houston area, and Nolina in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com or LinkedIn.