The Guardian Angels 11th Annual “HONK 4 THE MISSING” 

2300 People go missing each year nationwide, Every 40 seconds a child goes missing

Join us on Sunday, September 24th, 2023

When someone goes missing there is an open void that leaves the family empty, there is no closure when you are always reaching for hope and waiting for that loved one to walk through the door. The Guardian Angel chapters, families, friends, and advocates for the Missing Nationwide and internationally will all stand post at the same time, on the same day at an intersection or special location with banners and signs of a specific or chosen person who is MISSING for the purpose of spreading awareness to all of those who go missing every day, not to mention the fact that every 40 seconds a child goes missing.

Local families are encourage to attend and show their support by creating banners/posters to highlight their missing loved ones and stand with us. We hope you will also help us to succeed by offering to promote this event on across all your social media platforms.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=696977832469303&set=a.213564120810679

Our location this year will be:

2500 Bolsover St & Kirby Lane Houston, TX 77005

Date: Sunday, 09/24/2023

Time: 01:00 pm – 2:30 pm

For more information on the “Honk” activity, please contact

Natalie @ nati1970@yahoo.com or call (210)290-3792