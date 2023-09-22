Sen. Cruz Introduces Resolution Supporting the Alliance for Development in Democracy by American Allies in Latin America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced a resolution in support The Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), a multilateral initiative by American allies in Latin America. The ADD includes Panama, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Ecuador.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “In the last few years, countries across Latin America who were once among America’s closest democratic allies have pivoted away from the United States towards Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. Meanwhile the countries in the Alliance for Development in Democracy have coalesced to promote a freer and more prosperous Western Hemisphere, and to not just maintain but bolster their ties to the United States. The ADD is a promising and exciting initiative, and it is deeply in America’s national security interests for it to succeed.”

Sen. Kaine said, “The Alliance for Development in Democracy represents a collaborative effort by like-minded partners in Latin America to address our shared regional challenges. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with my colleagues to recommit to the advancement of democratic institutions and development in the region.”

Sen. Rubio said, “At a time when America’s enemies continue to make inroads in our region, it’s crucial the U.S. support initiatives such as the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) which is taking a stand against human rights abuses in the hemisphere and shining a light on Beijing’s growing influence throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Sen. Cardin said, “Panama, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and now, Ecuador’s partnership in the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) constitute important contributions to bolstering democracy in the Western Hemisphere. As we work to expand democracy further, in the Americas and across the globe, the United States must remain committed to securing deep economic ties and strengthening our strategic relationships with the members of the Alliance.”

Sen. Risch said, “The United States has an enduring interest in a prosperous and stable Western Hemisphere. I am proud to join this resolution highlighting cooperation with democratic countries in Latin American to advance our strategic national interests.”

Sen. Shaheen said, “When I visited Latin America earlier this year, I saw first-hand the aggressive and coercive economic practices the Chinese Communist Party attempts to deploy in the region. As a proud partner of Panama, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, the United States should applaud the efforts of the Alliance for Development in Democracy and seek a stronger relationship with the ADD. I’m glad this resolution does that, and look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure this resolution passes the Senate and sends a resounding message that strong democracies promote strong economies.”

BACKGROUND:

This legislation:

Congratulates the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica for forming the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), and Ecuador for ascending to its membership. Affirms that the ADD provides a counterweight to the growing influence of autocratic and anti-American forces in the Western Hemisphere. Calls on the President to pursue and prioritize engagement with the ADD regarding the full spectrum of American national security and economic interests in the Western Hemisphere; deepen regional integration on economic issues including trade, market access, and investment through engagement with the ADD. Calls on the President to use the diplomatic capital of the United States to support integration by ADD members in promoting policies that will strengthen the relationship and ties between the U.S. and these nations.

This legislation is cosponsored by Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

Read the text of the bill here.