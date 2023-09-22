Local author featured at Giddings book festival

Texas Word Wrangler event held annually in September

Local author Leonie Waithman was selected as a featured author for the Sept. 29-30 Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival in Giddings, Texas. The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of attendees, is hosted by the Giddings Public Library.

Leonie was one of only 29 authors selected to participate in the festival. Leonie Waithman submitted her book Blood Ties, which is a work of fiction for young adults.

Books submitted to the festival underwent a rigorous review process, and festival committee members read and assessed each book that was submitted. The 2023 festival received more author submissions than in all previous years.

“I was in the UK, visiting family,” said Waithman, “When I received the news that I was chosen to participate in the Word Wrangler Book Festival. This will be my third book festival since publishing in 2022. I love connecting with readers of all ages and I am also very excited to visit with 7th and 8th graders from Lexington Middle School before the festival to discuss my writing journey. Hopefully, I can inspire students to pursue their passion and never to give up doing what they love.”

Blood Ties, is the first book in The King’s Chosen series and is about young Lucas who has the sole power to save two medieval kingdoms from destruction… but will he discover this ultimate secret before it is too late?

This first novel in L. Waithman’s richly imagined fantasy series will leave you eagerly awaiting Lucas’s next adventure.

Since 2006, the Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival has provided an opportunity for Texas authors to display their work and meet with members of the community. Authors are also invited to visit local schools and give presentations to students.

This is Leonie Waithman’s first year participating in the festival. She lives in Katy, Texas and was inspired to write from a young age when her father used to tell her stories at bedtime. When not writing, she is an avocational archeologist for the Houston Archeological Society and volunteers her time talking to schools about the Texas revolution at San Felipe de Austin State Historic site.

The book festival features author tables throughout the library. Leonie will be on hand with fellow Texas authors to sell and sign copies of her books. Festival admission and parking are both free.

“I can’t wait to see everyone at the Giddings library,” Leonie said. “Visit the festival website at www.giddingspubliclibrary.org/word-wrangler for more information.”