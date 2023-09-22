KATY’S PREMIER FOOD AND WINE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

L I G H T S U P T H E N I G H T

at KATY SIP N STROLL, NOVEMBER 4TH

Funds to benefit local charity, The Ballard House

KATY, Texas (September 21, 2023) – Katy’s most celebrated wine and culinary event will LIGHT UP THE NIGHT at the 26th edition of Katy Sip N Stroll benefiting The Ballard House. This fall’s event promises to be an “illuminating” experience and will have attendees glowing in fun, neon bling. Fans are sure to light up with excitement as they relish Katy’s own all-inclusive community celebration.

Katy Sip N Stroll, presented by Keller Williams and Kroger, sheds some light as attendees enjoy 35+ food tasting stations, 300+ wine, craft beer and spirits offerings, two live music stages outside, a lively DJ inside, and a myriad of unique features.

The VIP Lounge offers amble space to relax in lounge seating, sip on premium wine selections, receive a VIP swag bag, and enjoyment of one-hour early entrance with access to the entire grounds, plus the BIG keepsake glass. VIP tickets are $95; with general admission at $65 for this all-inclusive and engaging experience.

This is the first Sip N Stroll with a theme, LIGHT UP THE NIGHT , and attendees are asked to illuminate themselves. Food & Vine Time Productions as founders and event producers, sponsors and exhibitors will also provide light-up items to set the crowd aglow.

Held at The ARK by Norris Event Center, area parking is free and complimentary shuttle service provides pick-up from area parking with delivery to the front entrance. Ride share is encouraged.

Sip N Stroll special features include Kroger Experience Alley with 60-feet of food and beverage indulgence, Aruba Tourism Party Stage with Shang and Byron’s 2-Man Band, The White Claw Liquid Lounge, Sweet Tooth Alley, The Le Chloe Med Spa Fountain of Youth, American Furniture Warehouse Back Lot Music Stage featuring Angelique Maldonado and the Nowhere But Up Duo, A Spirits Patio featuring craft cocktails, artisan vendors just in time for holiday shopping, and other fun displays.

An incredible variety of food samplings will be offered from more than 30 area restaurants, including Mala Sichuan Bistro, Gauchos Do Sul, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Miyako Japanese Restaurant, Babin’s Seafood House, BB’s Tex-Orleans Café, The Crack Shak, Main Event, Mo’s Irish Bar, Nando’s PERi-PERi, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Dave & Busters, Shake Shack, Texas Roadhouse, and several stops at the Sweet Tooth Alley including Alchemy Bake Lab, Goodies by The Southern Belle Remix, HTX Nitro and Mo Pie U with more announcements to come. More than 60 vintners from Oregon, California, Texas, Italy, Argentina, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, Portugal will help guests make new discoveries of various wines and varietals. All Things Bubbly, The Spirits Patio, and a Craft Beer Garden will offer additional sampling opportunities for new discoveries.

Private Deluxe Hospitality Tents are available for groups wanting their own “home base” to enjoy all that Sip N Stroll has to offer. Tickets are available on the Sip N Stroll website, with general admission tickets at $65, and VIP Lounge tickets at $95. Attendance is limited, and a sellout is again expected.

The generous support of sponsors underwrites this “party with a purpose”. Sponsors include Keller Williams, Kroger, Aruba Tourism, American Furniture Warehouse, Le Chloe Med Spa, The Wine Group, Frederick Wildman & Sons, White Claw Vodka & Seltzers, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Casa Azul, and Renewal by Andersen. In-kind partners include Genesis Photographers, Houston Chronicle, Infiniti Graphics, Katy Fort Bend Foodie Group, My Neighborhood News, PetTalk Magazine, SpeedPro Imaging and Swoon Magazine. Sponsorship, vendor and restaurant participation still available.

Sip N Stoll raises funds benefiting The Ballard House, a 40 guest-suite hospitality house offering no-cost housing for patients and families who are in the Houston area receiving treatment for life-threatening illness. To date, Katy Sip N Stroll has raised more than $460,000 for The Ballard House through wine pulls, auctions, party wagons, and direct donations, which has provided more than 33,500 cost-free room nights for out-of-town families!

WHAT: Katy Sip N Stroll, 26th edition

WHEN: Saturday, November 4th, 2023

6:00-9:00pm; VIP access at 5:00pm

WHERE: The ARK by Norris Event Center – 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX

TICKETS: $65 general admission

$95 VIP access at 5:00pm with a dedicated VIP Lounge area

KATY SIP N STROLL BENEFITS:

A 501 (c)(3) organization, Cinco Charities® Inc. was founded in 2006 by a group of Keller Williams Premier Realty agents and has provided “a home away from home” for hundreds of patients and their caregivers since its inception. The organization has recently extended their commitment to those in need by building The Ballard House, a 40 guest-suite hospitality house to meet the growing needs of patients coming to the Katy/West Houston Medical Center for treatment for life-threatening illnesses. These families have travelled to Katy from 26 different states besides Texas, 45 Texas cities and rural communities and as far away as Poland and Canada for their treatments. Dr. Gregory Chronowski, Associate Professor of Radiology Oncology at MD Anderson’s Katy Cancer Center said that “if it were not for Ballard House, a number of my patients would not have been able financially to come for cancer treatment and probably would not have lived.”

“The Ballard House is a symbol of the warm and welcoming spirit of Katy’s community,” said David Brown, Ballard House Manager. “The need for housing assistance has exploded the last couple of years. Now is a critical time to support Cinco Charities as we are daily answering the need from West Houston’s growing medical community by providing patients and their families free lodging and other services so they can concentrate on receiving their treatment.”