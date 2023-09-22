Houston Area Angel Tree Children to Attend STEM NOLA Camp at Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Saturday—Camp to Focus on Heart and Circulatory System

Houston, TX— Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is conducting a free STEM NOLA Camp for more than 100 children in the Angel Tree Program—for those kids who have incarcerated moms and dads on Saturday, September 23, 2023 beginning at 9:00am at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

The STEM NOLA Program inspires the next generation of STEM Leaders in Houston. This event will bring together young minds to learn about the wonders of science and technology. More than 100 K-12 students in the Angel Tree Program will participate in Saturday’s program. Here is a video from the most recent STEP NOLA outreach program to our Angel Tree children in Atlanta.

This weekend’s event is being sponsored by Walmart’s Center for Racial Equity and Prison Fellowship.

Who: Prison Fellowship and Walmart’s Center for Racial Equity

What: Angel Tree outing at STEM NOLA for children of incarcerated parents

Where: Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, TX

When: Saturday, September 23, beginning at 9:00am until 12:00pm

Media: Members of the Houston-area media are invited to attend.

About Angel Tree

Angel Tree® Christmas equips churches and other organizations to create a pathway to restore and strengthen relationships between incarcerated parents and their children and families. Every Christmas, Angel Tree mobilizes local churches and organizations to minister to hundreds of thousands of children by delivering a gift, the Gospel message, and a personal message of love on behalf of their mom or dad behind bars. In addition, many of our partner churches meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of prisoners’ families by enfolding them in the day-to-day life of the church, helping children attend summer camp, and facilitating mentorship.

About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.