Cruz Condemns Biden Administration Closing Eagle Pass Bridge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the Biden administration’s Customs and Border patrol Office of Field Operations closed vehicle processing at Bridge 1 and the international railway crossing bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas in order to accommodate illegal aliens illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

Sen. Cruz said, “By shutting down legal border crossings to accommodate the surge of illegal aliens flooding the border at Eagle Pass, Joe Biden is sending a clear message: lawbreakers will be rewarded while law-abiding travelers and commerce will be suspended. U.S. citizens trying to get home are stuck in Mexico because Joe Biden is diverting Border Patrol’s resources to welcoming in illegal aliens. While U.S. citizens are stranded in Mexico, Joe Biden’s leadership in Border Patrol stated that their priority is to ‘expeditiously and safely process migrants.’ Additionally, the impact this closure will have on international trade will harm our supply chain and regional economy. This is an outrage and a total breakdown of law-and-order. Joe Biden has ceded operational control of our southern border to criminal cartels that are ferrying terrorists, drugs, and dangerous criminals, and he has turned Border Patrol into a travel agency. This is a national security threat of the highest degree.”