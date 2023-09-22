Alley Theatre Announces Yo Soy Houston Mariachi Community Project

HOUSTON TX – Alley Theatre is pleased to announce the Yo Soy Houston Mariachi community project. El Zócalo’s Yo Soy Houston Mariachi provides Alley Theatre audiences with a unique and vibrant pre-show experience that warmly welcomes Houston’s Mariachi community into the captivating world of American Mariachi.

Yo Soy Houston Mariachi is a cultural celebration, featuring pre-show entertainment for 26 of the American Mariachi performances. These mini-concerts showcase the incredible talents of 17 local Mariachi bands, Ballet Folklorico groups, and Mariachi students from Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School, and RICE University. Each pre-show performance will kickstart the festivities with a 20-minute set, infusing the audience with their vibrant energy that will lead them right into the heart of the on-stage action. Audiences should plan on arriving 45 minutes prior to curtain to catch this pre-show entertainment.

“I am excited and deeply grateful to Alley Theatre for providing this exciting opportunity to our talented local musicians and passionate folkloric dancers to enrich the artistic landscape in this diverse city of Houston,” shares Baldemar Rodriguez, Alley Theatre’s Manager of Community Partnerships. Yo Soy Houston Mariachi is more than a community initiative; it is a commitment to preserving our rich cultures and traditions for future generations of artists. We are not only offering bilingual entertainment to our community but also building a bridge between our past and our vibrant artistic future.

See the full Yo Soy Houston Mariachi lineup here.

ABOUT THE ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.