WOB BAR & KITCHEN KATY HOSTS UPSIDE DOWN BRUNCH!

Tampa, FL, September 27, 2023 – Things are about to get strange at WOB Bar & Kitchen! The restaurant is serving breakfast for dinner for its upcoming Upside Down Brunch! In honor of everyone’s favorite television show, the Bar & Kitchen will host a strange brunch on Wednesday, September 27th, which will feature main dishes like Eleven’s Hot Chicken and Waffles (Three Nashville hot chicken tenders served on a fresh powdered-sugar-dusted waffle and served with a side of warm maple-bourbon syrup); Star-court Burger (Char-grilled angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, and IPA sauce served on an upside-down bun with a choice of side); Hopper’s Hash (Crispy potatoes topped with tender beef brisket, sunny side up egg, and finished with queso fresco, cilantro, diced ren onions and chipotle sauce); Demogorgon Flapjacks (Three sweet cream pancakes layered and topped with strawberry compote, served with warm maple bourbon syrup); Sinclair’s Birria Breakfast Sandwich (Beef brisket, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, red onions and scrambled eggs served in buttery Texas Toast with spicy beef consume for dipping and breakfast potatoes); and Scoops Ahoy Waffle (Belgian Waffle served with a scoop of ice cream, caramel sauce, chocolate syrup and TWIXTM candy).

WOB will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will include Papa’s Punch (Sailor Jerry, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, strawberry purée, and club soda); The Munson Martini (Deep Eddy lemon vodka, triple sec, fresh lemon, and lime juices); The Mindflayer (A mimosa topped with grenadine); Bloody Murray (A larger than life 20 oz Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka. Dry rub rimmed and topped with jalapeno cheddar sausage, fried pepperoni, bacon, pickle spear, jalapeno, celery, lime, and lemon); Hellfire (shot) (Fireball cinnamon whiskey, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and DeKupper sour apple pucker); and Eleven’s Cherry Refresher (Lemonade with tart cherry syrup).

Where: WOB Bar & Kitchen Participating Locations:

*Valid in Doral, Fowler, Katy, Richmond, and West Hartford.

When: Wednesday, September 27th

Starts at 6 PM

For more information, please call your local WOB Bar & Kitchen or visit WOB Upside Down Brunch.

About WOB Bar & Kitchen

WOB Bar & Kitchen was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. WOB has grown to a global franchise with 40+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com.